Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

India’s Supreme Court Strikes Down ‘Instant Divorce’ for Muslims – New York Times

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in World | 0 comments


New York Times

India's Supreme Court Strikes Down 'Instant Divorce' for Muslims
New York Times
Muslim women at a market in New Delhi. India's Supreme Court struck down the “triple talaq” practice that allowed Muslim men to instantly divorce their wives. Credit Tsering Topgyal/Associated Press. NEW DELHI — India's highest court struck down a
India's Supreme Court rules 'triple talaq' Muslim divorce law 'unconstitutional'ABC Online
Why triple talaq verdict will help BJP implement Uniform Civil CodeIndia Today
Ban on triple talaq: Extension of SC verdict violates special status of Jammu and Kashmir, say Opposition partiesFirstpost
Economic Times –FRANCE 24 –The Wire –gulfnews.com
all 973 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.