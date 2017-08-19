Muslims fear anti-Islam backlash in tolerant Barcelona – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Muslims fear anti-Islam backlash in tolerant Barcelona
Vanguard
Prayer time is approaching but Raja Miah, an imam at a tiny mosque in the heart of Barcelona does not expect a big turnout. Since the twin attacks in Barcelona and the nearby seaside resort of Cambrils claimed by the Islamic State group, the Muslim …
Feature: Barcelona Muslims in solidarity against terrorism, but worry about islamophobia
All Europe can bring itseslf to do is "pray for Barcelona"
Muslims hold demonstration against terrorism in Barcelona
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!