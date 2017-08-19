Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Muslims hold demonstration against terrorism in Barcelona – APA

Posted on Aug 19, 2017 in World | 0 comments


APA

Muslims hold demonstration against terrorism in Barcelona
APA
Dozens of Muslims living in Barcelona went out on Las Ramblas street on Saturday in order to express their protest against recent terrorist attacks in Catalonia, APA reports quoting Sputnik. On Thursday, a van hit pedestrians on tourist-filled Las

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.