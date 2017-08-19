Muslims hold demonstration against terrorism in Barcelona – APA
APA
Muslims hold demonstration against terrorism in Barcelona
APA
Dozens of Muslims living in Barcelona went out on Las Ramblas street on Saturday in order to express their protest against recent terrorist attacks in Catalonia, APA reports quoting Sputnik. On Thursday, a van hit pedestrians on tourist-filled Las …
