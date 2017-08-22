Must Read: JAMB Adopts New Central Admission Processing System (CAPS) For 2017/2018 Admission

Report reaching us from the ongoing JAMB policy meeting indicates that JAMB has introduced the Central Admission Processing System (CAPS) which is geared towards ensuring quality control, transparency and credibility of the admission process. According to a participant, the new policy is expected to make provision for a ‘market place’ in the JAMB portal where …

