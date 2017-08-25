My Election a Call to Service, Says Victor Eze

The newly elected President of International Confederation of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul (Yaba, Lagos Council), Engr. Victor Eze, has said his election was a call to service. He said though he finds himself unworthy of the position he would use the opportunity to serve humanity. In his words, “I see my emergence as president of International Confederation of Society of St. Vincent De Paul as a call to serve humanity rather than for self-aggrandisement. I find myself unworthy of this position but with my experience as a former youth coordinator of the society in the Archdiocese I hope and pray I would not betray the confidence reposed in me.”

Eze and his team would pilot the affairs of the organisation for the next four years. The International Confederation of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul Society is a worldwide charity organisation registered in Nigeria as a Non-Governmental Organisation aimed at helping the poor and needy in the society regardless of age, sex or creed or religion.

Other executives who emerged at an election held at Thomas Moore Catholic Church, University of Lagos (UNILAG) and their respective positions include Mr. Tony Ebele (Vice President); Mr. Tony Obodo (General Secretary) and Mr. Uche Okudo (Assistant Secretary). Others were Mr. Maxwell Chijioke (Treasurer); Mr. Ambrose Oke (Financial Secretary); Ms. Ada Ogbodo (Public Relations Officer); Mr. Taiwo Eleruja (Welfare Officer) and Mr. Ifeanyi Eziukwu (Youth Coordinator).

Speaking after the election, the president elect, Engr. Eze affirmed the commitment of his team to offer selfless to mankind to exemplify the teaching of Our Lord Jesus Christ. According to him, the society offers charity services to the entire Yaba Deanery which comprises 10 parishes and tertiary schools within the deanery.

Top on the agenda of his team includes repositioning the council as top among the 15 others in Lagos Archdiocese in charity work on the mainland, attracting quality benefactors to partner our ‘Touching Lives’ and ‘Prison Welfare’ projects and capacity building of members in managing resources in a recessive economy.

He described his emergence as the leader of the team as a call to service promising that he would not betray the enormous confidence reposed in him by those who elected him.

