“My good looks has made me lose friendships” – Actor Bryan Okwara

Bryan Okwara, The former Mr Nigeria winner has revealed that he is also a victim of stereotype due to his good looks. He disclosed that women don’t take him seriously. Speaking with TS Weekend, Okwara said: “My biggest challenge is for God to give me the strength not to be a lady’s man. But there …

