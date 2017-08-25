“My last born for now sha” – Davido on his daughter, Hailey

It looks like HKN Gang Boss, Davido is not stopping at baby number two, Hailey, he welcomed with an Atlanta based lady, Amanda this year. The father of two who took to social media to share photos of Hailey, and further disclosed that she’s just his ‘last born for now sha’, indirectly telling us that we …

The post “My last born for now sha” – Davido on his daughter, Hailey appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

