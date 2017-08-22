Pages Navigation Menu

My Life As A Comedian Was A Waste – Teju Babyface

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerian comedian turned show host, face born Gbadewonuola Olateju Oyelakin has revealed that he wasted his life pursuing a career in comedy. The Nigerian show host who revealed that he lived a life of struggle as a comedian stated that his 10 years as a comedian was nothing but a waste. The former comedian who…

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

