My son has gone to be with Jesus – Eucharia Anunobi confirms Passing of Only Child

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in Nollywood | 0 comments

Veteran Nollywood actress Eucharia Anunobi has confirmed news that she lost her teenage child, Raymond, to sickle cell anemia. Speaking to NetNG on the phone, the actress said her son had passed to be with Jesus. She said: My son has gone to our place of origin (heaven) to be with our daddy Jesus, waiting […]

