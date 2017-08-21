Pages Navigation Menu

My wife is a prostitute, dissolve our union, husband tells court

Posted on Aug 21, 2017

Mr Ademola Odunade, the President of a Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan, on Monday dissolved a two year-old marriage between one Kabir Bakare and his wife Funmilola over adultery. Odunade while dissolving the marriage said that the court had nothing more to do since both Kabir and Funmilola had agreed to the dissolution. He however, […]

