My work is my weapon for success, says Kcee

..as he drops 2nd studio album ‘Attention To Detail’

Nigerian pop star and Five Star Music General, Kingsley Chinweike Okonkwo popularly called Kcee has finally released his much-talked about second studio album titled ‘Attention To Detail.’ The new album, a 19-track masterpiece with three bonus and amazing collaborations with the very best of African musicians including Sauti Sol, 2face Idibia, Phyno, Tekno, Shatta Wale, Patoranking, Flavour, Olamide and Falz is already enjoying massive airplay. Producers who worked on the album include Dr Amir, Mystro, Kris Beatz and Black Jezzy.

Announcing the release of the on his Instagram page, Kcee wrote, “ Finally, its here my people… ‘Attention To Detail’ #TheAlbum. It’s a product of hard work , relentlessness and above all God’s grace to ensure i give my friends the best. My work is my weapon for success and I thank you all for your love , support and criticisms over the years. The difference is clear and can only get better. How I wish you all knew how much I love and appreciate every one of you. Spread the word that The Attention to Detail Album from the incoming Governor is out every where. This album is for you all.”

The musician, philanthropist, entrepreneur and now politician who recently launched the Five Star Empowerment Foundation with his brother “E-Money” and declared his intention to contest for the 2017 Anambra State governorship election, will be embarking on a Nationwide album tour from the 28th of August while a world tour is scheduled to commence in October.

