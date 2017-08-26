Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

My work is my weapon for success, says Kcee

Posted on Aug 26, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

..as he drops 2nd studio album ‘Attention To Detail’

Nigerian pop star and Five Star Music General, Kingsley Chinweike Okonkwo popularly called Kcee  has finally released his much-talked about second studio album titled ‘Attention To Detail.’ The new album, a 19-track masterpiece with three bonus and amazing collaborations with the very best of African musicians including Sauti Sol, 2face Idibia, Phyno, Tekno, Shatta Wale, Patoranking, Flavour, Olamide and Falz  is already enjoying massive airplay. Producers who worked on the album include Dr Amir, Mystro, Kris Beatz and Black Jezzy.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

KCEE

Announcing the release of the  on his Instagram page, Kcee wrote, “ Finally, its here my people… ‘Attention To Detail’ #TheAlbum. It’s a product of hard work , relentlessness and above all God’s grace to ensure i give my friends the best. My work is my weapon for success and I thank you all for your love , support and criticisms over the years. The  difference is clear and can only get better. How I wish you all knew how much I love and appreciate every one of you. Spread the word that The Attention to Detail Album from the incoming Governor is out every where. This album is for you all.”

The musician, philanthropist, entrepreneur and now politician who recently launched the Five Star Empowerment Foundation with his brother “E-Money” and declared his intention to contest for the 2017 Anambra State governorship election, will be embarking on a Nationwide album tour from the 28th of August while a world tour is scheduled to commence in October.

The post My work is my weapon for success, says Kcee appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.