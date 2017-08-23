Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

#MyLagosDiaries: Dr. Tony Rapu visits Ijora Badia for a Baby Dedication | Watch

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Senior Pastor at This Present House, Dr. Tony Rapu, a strong advocate for social justice, recently premiered a weekly series tagged ‘My Lagos Diaries’ where he shares first-hand experience of challenges people face trying to survive in the city of Lagos. A few weeks ago, he shared a video which showed that Nigeria is facing an emerging […]

The post #MyLagosDiaries: Dr. Tony Rapu visits Ijora Badia for a Baby Dedication | Watch appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.