N-POWER management commends community project of volunteers

A delegation from the Federal Government’s Social Investment Programme, N-POWER, Friday, paid a commendation visit to volunteers who organised remedial summer classes for pupils in SSS1 to SSS3 in Ilesa East Local Government area of the state of Osun.

Speaking during the visit, Mr. Afolabi Imoukhuede, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Job Creation and Youth Employment, who was represented by N-POWER Project Adviser, Mr. Kabir Aregbesola commended the volunteers for carrying out the community service, which is outside their primary assignment.

“You are fulfilling the very essence for which N-POWER was created, that is, adding value to the community where you serve. You are paid a token for contributing positively to your communities.

“I’m happy to know you haven’t stopped working because the schools where you serve are on holiday. You came up with this wonderful initiative to give back to the society, for this, N-POWER is encouraged,” Afolabi said.

He continued, “We want this to serve as example to other beneficiaries in other areas of the state and in the country at large. The essence of this initiative is to create a platform where people can serve their community, and you have chosen to give back in an area that is unquantifiable. This will in no small way improve the performance of pupils in Ilesa East. We are proud of your activities and it will be rewarded.”

Earlier, the Chairman of N-POWER volunteers in Ilesa East, Ojo Oladimeji whilst delivering his welcome address said 30 amongst a total of 496 volunteers deployed to Ilesa East are participating in the teaching exercise which simultaneously holds in three schools; St. Margaret’s Secondary School 1, St. Margaret’s Secondary School 2 and Obokun High School.

“Sir, 700 students are presently benefitting from this free summer coaching school. The student cuts across SSS1-SSS3. We packaged the programme to keep our student busy throughout this holiday period. We started on the 1st of August and hope to wrap this up on the 31st of August.”

Meanwhile, the commissioner for Education in the state of Osun, Mr. Kola Omotunde-Young who was represented by the Director of Schools, Mrs. Olufunke Adeyeye appreciated the Federal Government for investing in various social programmes.

“N-POWER is an upgraded version of our own Osun Youth Empowerment Scheme, OYES. We thank the Federal Government for making this scheme available, as volunteers in the state school system have consistently added value by providing quality and quantitative education for our students in primary and secondary schools.

Omotunde-Young said, “This type of intervention could be the only saving grace for many students when it’s time to write their final examination. On behalf of the state, I thank you for your selfless service.”

Dignitaries who attended the reception includes Deputy Director Schools, Osun Ministry of Education, Mr. Akinloye Oyebanji; representation of N-POWER focal person in Osun, Ms. Toyin Akinpelu; Head of Strategic Communications, Policy and Economic Team of the Governor, Mr. Kikiowo Ileowo; Host Principal, St. Margaret Secondary School 1, Mrs. B.A. Komlafe; Principal, St. Margaret Secondary School 2, Dr. Mrs. R.O. Aluko; Principal, Obokun High School, Prince Ogunmoke; representatives of the National Ofientation Agency, NOA and Chairman, Osun N-POWER Volunteers’ Forum, Mr. Gbogboade Dotun amongst many others.

The post N-POWER management commends community project of volunteers appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

