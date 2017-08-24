Pages Navigation Menu

N-power reveals how volunteers can resolve payment, other issues

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in N-power, News | 0 comments

N-Power scheme has released details on how to solve payments issues volunteers who missed the physical verification procedure are facing. The scheme said affected volunteers are to provide evidence such as age certificate and proof of NYSC certificate. It also urged volunteers who have unlinked BVN on their profile to report to their bank and […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

