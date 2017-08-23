N-Power reveals what volunteers of N-Teach must do before August 31

The N-Power scheme has given latest update on its N-Teach programme. The empowerment scheme said N-Teach volunteers who are yet to write their test and have no BVN issue should log on to its website because the assessment test closes on August 31. A statement on its website reads, “If you applied for N-Teach and […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

