N2.1 billion: Freezing of IRDC accounts opportunity for fresh start — Lori-Ogbebor

…Hails IGP for prompt investigation

RIGHTS activist, Chief Rita Lori-Ogbebor has described the freezing of seven accounts belonging to the Itsekiri Regional Devel-opment Council, IRDC, by an Abuja High Court which directed the Nigeria Police Force to do so, as an opportunity for an era of accountability in the management of the affairs of Itsekiri nation.

She also commended the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Ibrahim Idris for ordering a prompt investigation into the matter, adding that the result of the investigation had become a template in the quest for accountability in the management of community development funds.

Briefing newsmen in Lagos, Lori Ogbebor said the suit that resulted in the court order, was instituted out of the desire to ensure that funds for community development were judiciously used in Itsekiri communities.

She said: “The Itsekiri owe gratitude to the Inspector General of Police because he was one of those I reported this matter to. I also reported to agencies like EFCC, ICPC, DSS, and office of the NSA. This matter also went to the Presidency but it was the IGP, who surprised me. He took the matter very seriously and raised the team that did the investigation. He raised his own team to go to the creeks. He went to Excravos to ascertain the allegations that a lot of money earmarked for Itsekiri people had been siphoned through Itsekiri Regional Development Council.

“Our people are extremely happy because for the first time somebody was able to find out find out how the funds meant for community development are being spent. For instance, at a press conference, our people enumerated what the sum of N2.1 billion that was frozen can achieve for Itsekiri nation.”

