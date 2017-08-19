N2.4B Govt House Suit: A-Ibom Govt agrees owing contractor N048.66 Bn

By Dennis Udoma

UYO – Akwa Ibom State Government has said that, it owes Otto Trinity Studios, over N48.66 Billion for the work done during the construction of the State Government House project in Uyo.

Architect Ubokutom Nya, who is the Principal partner of Otto Trinity Studios has dragged the State Government and the State Attorney General to court for allegedly owing his company N2.4 billion for the design, supervision and post-contract services of the Akwa Ibom State Government House in Uyo.

The State Government and the State Attorney-General, joined as defendants in their statement of defence reference; HU/147/2016 dated August 1st, 2017 which was made available to newsmen on Thursday denied owing the contractor N2.14 billion for the project.

The defendants acknowledged that, the contractor was being owed N48, 656, 233. 70 as at August 5, 2016 as outstanding balance in respect of the consultancy fees for the post-contract services and supervision of the Government House project in Uyo.

‘‘The sum of N21, 843, 683.22 was for the Resident Supervision fees for the claimant, while N30, 481, 447. 76 were fees for the post contract bringing the total to N52, 325, 130. 98, out of which the sum of N16, 744, 041. 91 were paid.

“The outstanding balance of N48, 656, 233. 70 is for both the balance at Final Account of phase 1 in the sum of N13, 075, 144.63 and phase 111 in the sum of N35, 581, 089. 09” adding that, the figure was calculated based on the Federal Government approved scale of fees and conditions of engagement for professionals in the building industry, and on agreement of discounted fees entered into by both parties in the project.

However, the defendants have all denied owing the contractor N2.14 billion for the services it rendered nothing that, the claimant’s remuneration was calculated based on the Federal Government approved scale of fees for professionals in the building industry as contained in the letter of engagement dated January 6th, 2010.

Meanwhile, the claimant in a motion on notice dated August 14, 2017 has asked the court to enter judgment in part, in the suit No: HU/147/2016 in his favour for the defendants to pay the sum of N48, 656, 233. 70, while the parties continue with the case in respect of the contentious part of the claim.

The post N2.4B Govt House Suit: A-Ibom Govt agrees owing contractor N048.66 Bn appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

