Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

N3.170m devt fund splits Anambra community – Vanguard

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in World | 0 comments

N3.170m devt fund splits Anambra community
Vanguard
Concerned members of Egbeani Ezeawulu community in Nibo, Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State have called on its embattled Chairman, Mr. Ignatius Okelekwe, to give account of his stewardship, alleging that N3.170 million belonging to …

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.