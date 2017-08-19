N30tr: Several Firms Found Culpable in Revenue Fraud, Senate Committee Claims – THISDAY Newspapers
THISDAY Newspapers
N30tr: Several Firms Found Culpable in Revenue Fraud, Senate Committee Claims
The Senate Joint Committee on Customs, Excise and Tariff, and Marine Transport has claimed that it has found several companies culpable in its ongoing investigations into revenue leakages amounting to about N30 trillion in Nigerian Customs Services …
ALLEGED N30TN FRAUD: Senate recovers N120bn, threatens Dana, Starcomms, 11 others
