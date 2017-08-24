Pages Navigation Menu

N473bn Zungeru hydropower plant at 47% completion – CNEEC – The Punch

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in World | 0 comments

N473bn Zungeru hydropower plant at 47% completion – CNEEC
The Punch
The China National Electric Engineering Company has disclosed that the Zungeru 700mw hydroelectric power plant in Niger State is at 47 per cent completion stage. The Deputy Project Manager, Mr. Xiao Nie, told journalists on a tour of the project on …
Contractor gives update on $1.3b Zungeru 700mw hydropower plantThe Eagle Online

