N8.4bn premium backlog weighs down Nigeria’s underwriters

…As FG plans to review insurance bill

By Maduka Nweke

A backlog of N8.4 billion receivables owed the nation’s 57 insurance companies by the Federal Government is threatening the survival of several underwriters now struggling to make ends meet.

The unpaid premium which had accumulated from insured government assets is seen by the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) as one live wire the embattled insurers can latch on to revive the prostrate industry.

The affected insurance companies had underwritten the insurance of Federal Government assets with the full confidence they would be paid as appropriate. But due to the drop in oil revenue in 2016 and the foreign exchange crisis that rocked the economy, the federal might could not provide for the N8.4 billion premium.

Speaking on how the N8.4 billion premium can lift the industry, the Chairman of NIA, Mr. Eddie Efokoha, urged the Federal Government to redeem its image by paying the N8.4 billion premium backlog immediately.

According to him, the payment of the N8.4 billion premium backlog would change the wrong perception Nigerians have about insurance industry as it would enable it pay its obligations to clients that suffered losses during the year under review. He added that the fund could provide finance for the industry’s growth to aid the country’s economic recovery.

Notwithstanding, Efokoha explained that the industry was making progress as its Gross Premium Written (GPW) had hit N350 billion in 2015, but that a lot more could be recorded if government fulfils its promise. However aside the backlog, NIA wants the Federal Government to make real its pledge to insure national assets as this would further create depth for local underwriters.

The NIA boss argued that doing that shows that the Federal Government recognises the role of the industry in the economic development of the nation, stressing that the introduction of insurance products in growing mortgage and housing sector would spur the industry to record geometrical progress.

“NIA efficiently played its part at mitigating the impact of recession on Nigerians with insurance policies through prompt payments of claims. It also ensured that the insurance market was expanded beyond the upper class and formally employed market. The industry has reached out to the middle and lower income classes and the distribution channels became more innovative, considering product features, cost, proximity and other relevant factors,’’ he said.

He commended the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) for its efforts at repositioning the industry, adding that stronger ties with service providers would promote the industry.

“Technology is taking over the world, payment system is changing with trends, we practitioners have talked so much about deepening insurance penetration. Insurance penetration cannot be deepened without employing technology to fast track insurance deliveries,’’ Efokoha said.

But speaking at the 2017 National Insurance Conference (NIC) held in Abuja recently, the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, said there are plans to review the Insurance Consolidated Bill to ensure an efficient insurance industry in the country.

In a statement recently in Abuja by the Director of Press of the Ministry of Finance, Salisu Danbatta, Adeosun said the move was aimed at making the bill conform to the ideals of contemporary insurance practice, adding that the review would form the basis of a new draft bill, which would be sent to the National Assembly for consideration. She noted that a committee had been constituted to carry out the review and make its findings known in three months.

According to her, the terms of reference of the committee include a critical review of the draft Insurance Consolidated Bill to make it a framework or principle-based legislation.

Adeosun said the review also aimed to align the insurance sector with the powers of other financial regulators in the country.

She said: “It will provide a thorough examination of current market problems and recommend appropriate regulatory powers for the sector to allow the Insurance Regulator Act appropriately.

“The committee is to undertake a review of all other insurance laws and update the draft Insurance Consolidated Bill to align with international best practices. The committee is also to make other recommendations as it deems fit for the overall good of the nation’s insurance industry.”

Adeosun said the committee would be chaired by Dr. Omogbai Omo-Eboh, a renowned expert in Insurance Law, while Dr. Talmiz Usman from the NAICOM will serve as the Secretary. Members will include representatives of the Ministry of Finance, NAICOM, NIA, Nigeria Council of Registered Insurance Brokers and Institute of Loss Adjusters of Nigeria.

Kamar Raji from the office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Dr. Ladi Hamalai of the National Institute of Legal Studies were also named as members.

Adeosun said the activities of the committee would be funded by NAICOM, the statutory agency of the Federal Government established to regulate and supervise the Nigerian insurance sector.

