NAIC assures flood affected farmers over claims

By Gabriel Ewepu

THE Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Corporation, NAIC, yesterday, assured flood affected farmers with valid documents of claims evidencing their insurance cover of succor.

Onwawe Chukwuma, an officer of NAIC who represented the management at a ‘One Day Stakeholders’ Roundtable Workshop on Lowering Lending Risk to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, MSMEs, in the Agricultural Value Chain’ with theme, ‘Continuing the Discussion: Proffering Solutions; A win-win Approach’, organised by the Poverty Alleviation Advocacy and Justice Initiative, PAAJI, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, disclosed this. He said the issue of insurance in the country has been quite difficult due to poor awareness which makes people not to really accept it, adding, however, that if they accept insurance it will do a lot more good for the country.

He stated: “What we are doing is to help farmers and we are in the 36 states and FCT. NAIC has managers there who sensitise farmers, and if they have issues they get across to us here in Abuja and we work on that. Some of the farmers affected by flood have covers because every policy you take has a cover. If flood has taken over your farm get across to our office. Once you are under a cover and flood has affected your farm bring it up we will attend to you and fix it.

“Before you come get a proposal form, fill it up and once you are under that cover and anything goes wrong send your documents to the office and will sort it out and fix the problem.”

The post NAIC assures flood affected farmers over claims appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

