Naija & Scam: I Make N8,000 Daily – Fake ‘Blind Beggar’ Confesses

Abdullahi Abbas, A fake beggar who disguises as a blind man has been arrested in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State. The 37-year-old Abdullahi who is always led by a 12-year-old boy (name withheld), confessed to making between N5,500 and N8,000 daily.

Luck ran out on him on Tuesday after an inquisitive resident of the area, Adeoye Baliks, raised an alarm after engaging him in a conversation that made her raise an eyebrow. He begged for alms every day at the First Gate and Odogunyan area of Ikorodu.

Upon interrogation, Abdullahi who is from Oyo State, said he belongs to a group of beggars who feign various types of deformity just to get people to sympathise with them and give them money.

The timely intervention of the vigilante group members in the area prevented him from being lynched by mob. He was taken to the police station at Sagamu Road division