Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Naira maintains strength against Dollar at parallel market – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Naira maintains strength against Dollar at parallel market
NAIJ.COM
The Nigerian Naira on Thursday, August 24, retained its strengthened rate at the unofficial market against the top foreign currencies. According to NAIJ.com findings, the local currency maintained the same rates of N370 against Dollar, N475 against
Why CBN interventions fail to save NairaNaija247news

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.