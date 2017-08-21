Naira reverses gain, closes at 370/dollar – Naija247news
Naira reverses gain, closes at 370/dollar
The naira closed at 370 per United States dollar at the parallel market on Friday, reversing the modest gain it recorded on Thursday. The local unit had closed at 368/dollar on Thursday after closing at 370/dollar for most part of last week. Analysts …
