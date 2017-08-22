NANS Condemn Crisis Rocking NBBF

National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has condemned in clear terms the crisis rocking Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), saying it is not in the interest of youth and detrimental to the development of youth in the country. This was contained in a statement signed by the SSA on sports to the national president of NANS, Comrade Godwin Erheriene.

The statement noted that the Nigeria Students are always at the receiving end of any crisis, because they always bear the brunt of the storm since they are the ones play the game of basketball due to their passion for the game unlike the elderly citizens.

The association also expressed concern over the November 30th ultimatum given by the world body, FIBA to NBBF, to resolve the leadership crisis or face sanctions.

The statement reads in part: “NANS is not unaware of the current crisis rocking the Nigeria Basketball Federation which has made the world governing body of Basketball, FIBA to give its Nigeria chapter, NBBF November 30th ultimatum to resolve the leadership crisis or face sanctions.

“In a letter signed by FIBA Secretary General, Patrick Baumann, and address to the two boards led by Ahmadu Musa Kida and Tijani Umar respectively, it warned that in the event that an amicable solution is not reached before the date, NBBF is to be suspended.

“We the stakeholders of Nigeria students are using this medium to call on basketball enthusiast, NBBF, Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development and President Muhammad Buhari to help salvage the basketball federation which is currently at the state of comatose.

“We the stakeholders in NANS are making this passionate appeal because we are scared of the unknown from FIBA if NBBF fail to meet up with the ultimatum given to the federation.

You are not unaware that we the Nigeria Students are always at the receiving end of any crisis. We the students are the ones who are into basketball game since it’s a game of the students/youths not the elderly, who are trying to avert the strong correlation existing between FIBA and NBBF just for selfish reason.”

By Ebriku John Friday, Abuja

