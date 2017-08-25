NANS Rejects New JAMB Cut-Off Marks

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has condemned the recent downward review of cut-off marks for admission into tertiary institutions. Chinonso Obasi, president of NANS, in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, said that such downward review of cut-off marks would encourage indolence among candidates. The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) had at …

The post NANS Rejects New JAMB Cut-Off Marks appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

