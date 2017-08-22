Pages Navigation Menu

NAPTIP arrests suspected human trafficker in Benin – Daily Trust

Posted on Aug 22, 2017

NAPTIP arrests suspected human trafficker in Benin
Daily Trust
The National Agency for the Prohibition of trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has arrested one Iyamu Nosa Godwin, 45, over alleged human trafficking in Edo State. The suspect, who resides at Uselu quarter in Benin City, was said to have been arrested on …

