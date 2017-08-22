Pages Navigation Menu

NAPTIP inaugurates Rapid Response Squad to fight human trafficking

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in Health | 0 comments

The Director-General of National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Ms Julie Okah-Donli, has set up a Rapid Response Squad (RRS) to boos the fight against human trafficking. The NAPTIP Head Press and Public Relations, Mr Josiah Emerole said this in a press statement in Abuja on Tuesday. He said the development […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

