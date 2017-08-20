Pages Navigation Menu

NASA serves Uhuru, Chebukati and IEBC with election petition – The Star, Kenya

Posted on Aug 20, 2017 in Africa


NASA serves Uhuru, Chebukati and IEBC with election petition
NASA leader Raila Odinga yesterday served President Uhuru Kenyatta, the IEBC and its chairman Wafula Chebukati with the presidential election petition. This set the stage for the battle of wit at the Supreme Court over the disputed presidential results.

