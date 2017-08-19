NASG has constructed1,400km of roads in Six years- Commissioner

The Nasarawa State Government has constructed 1,400 kilometres of roads in the last six years, according to Alhaji Mohammed Wada, Commissioner of Works, Transport and Housing. Wada told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lafia that 800 kilometres of the roads were in the rural areas, while 300 kilometres each, were inter-city and township roads. He said that the township roads were mainly in the state capital and Karu, adding, however, that the rural roads were spread across all the 13 local governments.

