NASSP, Nasarawa Partner On Sustainable Poverty Reduction

By TundeOguntola, Abuja

The National Social Safety Net Programme (NASSP) is partnering with the Nasarawa state government in order to build durable institution and systems that would support pro-poor sustainable intervention programmes.

This is as the national coordinator of NASSP, Mr. Peter Papka, has lamented that despite government’s increased spending on poverty reduction interventions, there is no corresponding movement of people out of the poverty circle.

Papka, who was represented by the head of social registration, Mr. Vincent Oriokpa, made this known in Lafiayesterday, at a workshop organised for Community Based Targeting Teams and the State Operation Coordinating United (SOCU).

He attributed the worrying trend to weak partnership between tiers of government, poor coordination of pro-poor programmes at all levels and inappropriate targeting process.

He said in order to surmount this challenge the agency is evolving stronger mechanisms and systems for sustained poverty reduction through devolving responsibility of identification of the poor to the community and development of a robust monitoring and evaluation, and management information systems.

The national coordinator said 108 state operations coordinating unit officers were chosen from six local government areas of the state based on the poverty index in the state for the training, who are required to establish and maintain register of poor and vulnerable households.

In his remarks, Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura pledged the readiness of the Nasarawa State government to ensure the fulfillment of APC administration’s promise to provide succour to the poor and vulnerable households in the society.

