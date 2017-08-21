National Assembly receives Buhari resumption letter









The National Assembly has officially received President Muhammadu Buhari’s resumption letter from medical treatment in London.

The letters which were addressed to the Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker, House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara, were dated August 21st, 2017.

Chairman of the National Assembly and Senate President Bukola Saraki confirmed this on his official Facebook page on Monday.

“I have received a letter from President Muhammadu Buhari informing the Senate that he has returned to the country. I have also acknowledged the letter,” he posted on his Facebook page on Monday.

It was gathered that the document in the House of Representatives was brought by the Senior Special Assistant to the President (House of Representatives) Ismaila Kawu.

Signed by President Buhari, the letter to the lower house reads: “In compliance with Section 145 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), I write to intimate the House that I have resumed my functions as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria with effect from Monday 21st of August, 2017, after my medical follow-up in the United Kingdom.”

Kawu who confirmed the delivery of the President’s letter during a chat with National Assembly correspondents on Monday, explained that the exercise was a constitutional requirement.

According to him, even though the National Assembly is on recess, there is a robust administrative machinery in place that would ensure that the President’s letter is properly attended to.

The National Assembly is currently on annual recess and expected to resume on September 19, 2017.

He said the most important issue is that the President has transmitted the letter in a prompt and timely fashion.

President Buhari resumed work on Monday after spending over 100 days in London where he received medical treatment for an undisclosed ailment. He transmitted a letter to the National Assembly on May 7th 2017, handing the reins of government to the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, who functioned as the Acting President.

KEHINDE AKINTOLA & OWEDE AGBAJILEKE, Abuja

The post National Assembly receives Buhari resumption letter appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

