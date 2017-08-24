Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

National Housing: FG begins construction in 33 states – Fashola – Daily Trust

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Daily Trust

National Housing: FG begins construction in 33 states – Fashola
Daily Trust
The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, said that the Federal Government has commenced construction of houses in 33 states for workers under its National Housing Programme. Fashola made this known at the sixth meeting of the …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.