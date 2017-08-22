natnuPreneur Farmers Reap Huge Profit on Investment

The Coordinator of natnudO Foods’ broiler out-grower scheme tagged “natnuPreneur”, Mr. Gbolade Adewole, has disclosed that farmers registered under the six- seven week broiler production scheme, have consistently enjoyed between 7.5% and 15% profit on investment per cycle. With a potential to conclude cycles per year, efficient farmers stand to make between 37.5% – 75% profit per annum, making natnuPreneur “broiler out-grower” the most profitable poultry scheme in the country.

Adewole made the revelation at a press briefing in Lagos.

He also disclosed that between October 2014 and July 2017, poultry farmers registered under the three year ‘pilot phase’ have reared over four million birds and the firm has off-taken birds to the value of over N4billion.

Adewole stated that the natnuPreneur initiative is not only in the business of providing a ready market for broiler farmers, but also in ensuring that they are consistently in business and they make profits that can be sustained consistently over time.

“We treat our farmers’ farms as our own and invest a lot of time in ensuring their poultry businesses is run with global best practices as we run and manage ours, because we believe that our success is closely tied to the success of our farmers.

“Our vision is to create passionate, knowledgeable, and wealthy poultry farmers nationwide through sustained profitability.

“It is not enough to help farmers achieve profitability after just one cycle. We have heard of many out-grower schemes in the past where farmers make millions but couldn’t retain it afterwards. What we are most concerned about is that the profit our farmers make increases and is sustained. In other words, we make and retain broiler millionaires through frequent training on poultry management processes and continuous monitoring/supervision of farm activities”

He further emphasised: “We help our farmers understand the dynamics of poultry business through effective and regular training, monitoring and mentorship. We also help them increase efficiency of production by taking them through good management practices on how to manage their resources, using our Net profit calculator to understand the details of the economics of broiler production, and how to reduce mortality of birds”.

He further said that in their three years of operation, they have been able to increase the capacity of their farmers in terms of number of birds stocked, thereby making them profitable.

While also addressing newsmen, General Manager, Policy and Strategy, Amo Group, Toromade Francis, and General Manager, Amo Byng, a member company of Amo Group, Mr. Oloruntoba Emmanuel, called on governments at all levels to be more proactive in curbing the menace of smuggling chicken products into the country and also support the local production of maize and soya, adding that if this is done, the initiative will be able to create more employment opportunities, absorb over 10 million people and add significantly to the overall GDP of the nation.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

