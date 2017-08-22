Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Navy recruitment: Requirements, centers for screening of successful candidates released

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Nigerian Navy has released screening venues and requirements for successful candidates f the Nigerian Navy 2017 Recruitment Aptitude Test held on 12th August, 2017. The candidates are to attend an interview at the Nigerian Navy Secondary School, Ojo, Lagos as from Friday 25 August to Saturday 15 September, 2017. A statement signed by Rear […]

Navy recruitment: Requirements, centers for screening of successful candidates released

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.