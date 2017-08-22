Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NBC bans Davido, 9ice and Olamide’s songs, says they are unworthy to be aired

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

The National Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) has tagged five Nigerian songs as “Not to be Broadcasted.” The corporation released the list, saying it has banned the 5 songs from being aired.   The songs are: Olamide‘s “Wo” and “Wavy Level“; Davido‘s “Fall” and “If (Remix)“; and 9ice‘s “Living Things.” The Federal Ministry of Health had in …

The post NBC bans Davido, 9ice and Olamide’s songs, says they are unworthy to be aired appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA.

