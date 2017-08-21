NBC Bans Olamide’s “Wo,” Davido’s “Fall,’ 9ice’s “Living Things”

The National Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) has tagged five Nigerian songs as “Not to be Broadcasted.” The corporation released the list, saying it has banned the 5 songs from being aired. The songs are: Olamide‘s “Wo” and “Wavy Level“; Davido‘s “Fall” and “If (Remix)“; and 9ice‘s “Living Things.” The Federal Ministry of Health had in a tweet on […]

