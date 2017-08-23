Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NBC denies banning Davido, 9ice and Olamide’s songs, says it’s not their job

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has said it did not issue a statement banning the songs of Olamide, Davido and 9ice from being broadcast. The NBC said it is not in the business of banning songs, saying by virtue of the broadcasting law, radio and television stations are to ensure that songs containing vulgar or …

The post NBC denies banning Davido, 9ice and Olamide’s songs, says it’s not their job appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.