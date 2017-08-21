NCAA downgrades First Nation operations to charter – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
NCAA downgrades First Nation operations to charter
Daily Trust
The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) yesterday downgraded the operations of First Nation Airways, one of Nigeria's domestic carriers, from scheduled services to charter. This came after the embattled airline operated for nine months with just …
First Nation Airways down graded to operate only charter operations
Why we downscaled FirstNation's airworthiness certificate to non-scheduled operator – NCAA
FirstNation : NCAA stops airline's operations
