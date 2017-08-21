NCAA downgrades First Nation operations to charter – Daily Trust

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in Business


NCAA downgrades First Nation operations to charter
The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) yesterday downgraded the operations of First Nation Airways, one of Nigeria's domestic carriers, from scheduled services to charter. This came after the embattled airline operated for nine months with just
First Nation Airways down graded to operate only charter operationsVanguard
Why we downscaled FirstNation's airworthiness certificate to non-scheduled operator – NCAAPremium Times
FirstNation : NCAA stops airline's operationsPulse Nigeria
Daily Post Nigeria –BellaNaija –The Punch –Nigeria Today
