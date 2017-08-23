Pages Navigation Menu

NCAA to register all drone users – Daily Trust

NCAA to register all drone users
The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has commenced the procurement process to build an online portal for the registration of all remote piloting aircraft system (drone) users in Nigeria. The project is a part of the capital budget expenditure
