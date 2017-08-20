Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NCC assures of improved telecom consumers’ experience as Kogi hosts event

Posted on Aug 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, Saturdsy organised the Consumer Conversation, a constitutive component of the Year of the Nigerian Telecom Consumer campaign at the Government Day Secondary School, Adankolo, Lokoja, Kogi State. Principal Manager, Zonal Operations Department NCC, Oladisun Ekisola, who represented the Head of Zonal Operations Department, Miss Helen Obi at the event stated […]

NCC assures of improved telecom consumers’ experience as Kogi hosts event

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.