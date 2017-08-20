NCC assures of improved telecom consumers’ experience as Kogi hosts event

The Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, Saturdsy organised the Consumer Conversation, a constitutive component of the Year of the Nigerian Telecom Consumer campaign at the Government Day Secondary School, Adankolo, Lokoja, Kogi State. Principal Manager, Zonal Operations Department NCC, Oladisun Ekisola, who represented the Head of Zonal Operations Department, Miss Helen Obi at the event stated […]

NCC assures of improved telecom consumers’ experience as Kogi hosts event

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

