NCC boss, Danbatta visits Computer Village, assures CAPDAN of strategic partnership

Professor Umar Danbatta, the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, was at the Computer Village in Lagos, on Wednesday. The NCC boss said the commission was eady to partner with the Computer and Allied Products Dealers Association of Nigeria, CAPDAN, in order to translate into reality the relevant provisions of the Nigerian Communications Act 2003. A […]

NCC boss, Danbatta visits Computer Village, assures CAPDAN of strategic partnership

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

