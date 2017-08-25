NCC boss, Danbatta visits Computer Village, assures CAPDAN of strategic partnership

Pages Navigation Menu

Professor Umar Danbatta, the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, was at the Computer Village in Lagos, on Wednesday. The NCC boss said the commission was eady to partner with the Computer and Allied Products Dealers Association of Nigeria, CAPDAN, in order to translate into reality the relevant provisions of the Nigerian Communications Act 2003. A […]

