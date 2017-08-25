Pages Navigation Menu

NCC convenes stakeholders’ forum over use of short range devices

Posted on Aug 25, 2017

In keeping with the provisions of the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA) and NCC’s distinctive tradition of robust stakeholder engagement on all issues, the Nigerian Communications Commission, Friday, held a consultative forum on Guidelines for the Use of Short Range Devices (SRDs) in line with international best practices. At the event which took place in Lagos, […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

