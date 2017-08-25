NCC Explains Telecom Corporate Governance Code – The Tide
|
The Punch
|
NCC Explains Telecom Corporate Governance Code
The Tide
The Executive Vice President of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta has said that the activation of the enforcement of the telecom industry code for corporate governance was agreed by stakeholders in the industry.
