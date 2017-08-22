NCC, Police, others declare war on book pirates – Vanguard
|
NCC, Police, others declare war on book pirates
Vanguard
AWKA—PERSONS who pirate books are to face the full wrath of the law, National Copyright Commission has declared. The South-East Zonal Manager of the commission, Mr. Emeka Ogbonna, stated this at Awka during an awareness campaign against the …
