NCCA downgrades First Nation Airways from schedule to charter operations
First Nation Airways Certificate of Airworthiness (AOC) has been downgraded to non-schedule service by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) as the airline has been operating only one aircraft in the last one year. The development was disclosed by Captain Muhtar Usman, the Director-General, NCAA at the agency’s headquarters at the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Lagos. […]
