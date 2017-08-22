NCCA downgrades First Nation Airways from schedule to charter operations

First Nation Airways Certificate of Airworthiness (AOC) has been downgraded to non-schedule service by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) as the airline has been operating only one aircraft in the last one year. The development was disclosed by Captain Muhtar Usman, the Director-General, NCAA at the agency’s headquarters at the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Lagos. […]

The post NCCA downgrades First Nation Airways from schedule to charter operations appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

