Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NCDC still testing Kogi disease as State Government says it’s Gastroenteritis

Posted on Aug 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Kogi State Commissioner for Health Saka Audu on Sunday said that the alleged unknown disease has been diagnosed to be gastroenteritis. The commissioner said in Lokoja that those so far diagnosed were found to be suffering from gastroenteritis and malaria. The current information available to us is that the disease actually started six weeks ago in […]

The post NCDC still testing Kogi disease as State Government says it’s Gastroenteritis appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.