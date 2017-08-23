Pages Navigation Menu

NDDC to budget N4 billion for Raise Innovation Champions

Posted on Aug 23, 2017

The Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Mr. Nsima Ekere has disclosed that the Commission will set aside more than N4bilion this year for renovation and upgrade of learning environments across the Niger Delta. Mr. Ekere made this disclosure during the 30th Anniversary of Akwa Ibom Association of Nigeria, AKISAN, in the […]

