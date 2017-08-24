Pages Navigation Menu

NDE in need of revamp for job creation

Daily Trust

NDE in need of revamp for job creation
Daily Trust
Labour minister Chris Ngige says moves are on to revamp the National Directorate of Employment, NDE, and reverse dwindling fortunes of employment generation in Nigeria. Ngige spoke at a retreat in Sokoto for top management staff of the directorate.
